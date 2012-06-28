Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2012
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks hit the streets of Manhattan in sky-high sandals that she paired with a pleated Alexander McQueen dress and Dannijo bib necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about putting your best foot forward! The actress amped up her red dress with bright fuchsia heels.
-
June 28, 2012
2. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE At the Fashion & Art Collusion VIP gala, Welch took the plunge in Julien Macdonald's illusion gown. A tasseled clutch, gold Bulgari ring and ankle-strap heels completed the look.
-
June 28, 2012
3. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish attended the Australians in Film Breakthrough Awards in a white sheath, sparkling clutch and peep-toe heels.
-
June 28, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively accented her yellow Gucci gown with turquoise jewels at the New York Savages premiere.
-
June 28, 2012
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway stepped out in feline flats, a crocheted minidress and gold pendant for a New York bash.
June 28, 20121 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks hit the streets of Manhattan in sky-high sandals that she paired with a pleated Alexander McQueen dress and Dannijo bib necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about putting your best foot forward! The actress amped up her red dress with bright fuchsia heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about putting your best foot forward! The actress amped up her red dress with bright fuchsia heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM