Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2012
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry sizzled at her film's L.A. premiere in a head-to-toe red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, Norman Silverman drop earrings and a diamond Tacori bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The singer had us seeing red (in a good way!) with her scorching scarlet look.
-
June 27, 2012
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively hit the Late Show with David Letterman in Jenny Packham's blush silk chiffon dress and sparkling Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
June 27, 2012
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez lit up the Katy Perry: Part of Me world premiere in an electric pink Emilio Pucci minidress, sapphire Lana Jewelry hoops and silver Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
June 27, 2012
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham exited her hotel in a military-inspired sheath from her collection and black accessories including peep-toe leather boots.
-
June 27, 2012
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended a People Like Us bash in a knee-length print dress, colorful earrings and suede Barbara Bui pumps.
June 27, 20121 of 5
Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry sizzled at her film's L.A. premiere in a head-to-toe red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, Norman Silverman drop earrings and a diamond Tacori bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The singer had us seeing red (in a good way!) with her scorching scarlet look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The singer had us seeing red (in a good way!) with her scorching scarlet look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM