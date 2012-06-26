Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 26, 2012
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. Savages premiere, Blake Lively smoldered in an embroidered Zuhair Murad gown and gold jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT From a nearly-nude hue to its beaded contoured stripes, there was nothing not sexy about the actress's intricate gown.
June 26, 2012
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone lit up the Empire State Building in a cobalt Carven dress that she paired with Dalla Nonna jewelry and pointy-toe Louboutins.
June 26, 2012
3. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault sparkled in a green Gucci column and emerald Neil Lane danglers at the L.A. Savages premiere.
June 26, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks stopped by the SiriusXM studio in a chevron House of Holland sheath, gold Jennifer Meyer earrings and colorblock Brian Atwood pumps.
June 26, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr styled her printed shorts with a sheer blouse and floral heels while out in N.Y.C.
