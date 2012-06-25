Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 25, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone walked the red carpet at The Amazing Spider-Man’s Rome premiere in a metallic Bottega Veneta peplum gown, diamond and cabochon Tiffany amp Co. jewelry and pointy-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Speaking of amazing, the stylish star looked stunning in a dramatic high-neck design.
June 25, 2012
2. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo stepped out in polka-dot pants, a black blouse with a perforated collar, bold cuff and sparkling minaudiere from Louis Vuitton at the Paris premiere of Brave.
June 25, 2012
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham flew out of LAX in a caped trench, oversized sunglasses, a gold watch and ankle boots.
June 25, 2012
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At Tropfest, Byrne styled her leopard print Joe's blouse with skinny J Brand jeans, an oval Misa Jewelry ring, chainstrap bag and suede Aldo pumps.
June 25, 2012
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn arrived for the L.A. Film Festival premiere of Magic Mike in a lace Dolce & Gabbana column and gold jewelry.
Emma Stone
