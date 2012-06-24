Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2012
1. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Maria Sharapova sported an embroidered Antonio Berardi cocktail dress, velvet Roger Vivier sandals, jewelry by Amrapali and a white Alexander McQueen clutch at a Wimbledon bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT The tennis player hit it out of the court in a leg-baring asymmetrical number.
-
June 24, 2012
2. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE At the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival, Seydoux amped up her bright Elie Saab sheath with colorful accessories including a sleek clutch and patent leather pumps.
-
June 24, 2012
3. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley celebrated the Galaxy S III launch in a sparkling All Saints top that she paired with a boho Mulberry skirt and gold clutch.
-
June 24, 2012
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE At the Madrid premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man, Stone walked the red carpet in a floral Dolce & Gabbana sheath, diamond studs and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
June 24, 2012
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn attended the premiere of HBO's The Newsroom in a white Armani cocktail dress, Neil Lane diamonds and studded Louboutins.
June 24, 20121 of 5
Maria Sharapova
WHAT SHE WORE Maria Sharapova sported an embroidered Antonio Berardi cocktail dress, velvet Roger Vivier sandals, jewelry by Amrapali and a white Alexander McQueen clutch at a Wimbledon bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT The tennis player hit it out of the court in a leg-baring asymmetrical number.
WHY WE LOVE IT The tennis player hit it out of the court in a leg-baring asymmetrical number.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM