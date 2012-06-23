Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 23, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE The stylish star opened the Moscow International Film Festival in a bright top and white shorts from Katie Ermilio, topped with a vintage blazer and accessorized with gold jewelry, a plumed clutch and strappy Tibi sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! Olivia Palermo amped up her ensemble with eclectic extras.
June 23, 2012
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams exited CBS This Morning in a floral shift and black accessories.
June 23, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker shopped Manolo Blahnik's Manhattan boutique in hot pink heels that she paired with a lace-trimmed blouse, white cardigan, plaid skirt and leather tote.
June 23, 2012
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst strolled Soho in a knotted button-down and denim skirt. She completed the look with cat-eye shades, a red handbag and simple sandals.
June 23, 2012
5. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE For the HBO screening of The Newsroom, Williams added black pumps to her striped dress.
