Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2012
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE At the Ted premiere, Mila Kunis took the plunge in a Dior LBD that she styled with the label's gold jewelry and lace Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT An illusion neckline added spice to the actress's sweet full-skirted design.
-
June 22, 2012
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone attended a Madrid press event for The Amazing Spider-Man in a colorblock Roksanda Ilincic sheath, gold Melinda Maria hoops and striped stilettos.
-
June 22, 2012
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana celebrated Prabal Gurung's resort collection in the designer's belted peplum top and printed shorts, a pair of strappy black heels and minimalist jewelry.
-
June 22, 2012
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE For a New York screening of Take This Waltz, Williams laced herself into Altuzarra's knee-length cocktail dress and added white sandals.
-
June 22, 2012
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones feted the Celeste And Jesse Forever after-party in a metallic and black ensemble, including an Altuzarra dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
June 22, 20121 of 5
Mila Kunis
WHAT SHE WORE At the Ted premiere, Mila Kunis took the plunge in a Dior LBD that she styled with the label's gold jewelry and lace Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT An illusion neckline added spice to the actress's sweet full-skirted design.
WHY WE LOVE IT An illusion neckline added spice to the actress's sweet full-skirted design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM