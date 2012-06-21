Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2012
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz arrived for The Hollywood Reporter's screening of To Rome with Love in an off-the-shoulder Emilio Pucci dress, platinum and gold Chopard jewels, an aubergine VBH clutch and satin Jimmy Choos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant star sparkled brighter than ever in a crystal-embellished design and more than 400 diamonds!
-
June 21, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger took in the NHL Awards in a sheer skirt that she styled with a black top, gold earrings, a satin clutch and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
June 21, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone looked white hot in a custom Andrew Gn cocktail dress, matching heels and a bold cuff at the Berlin premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man.
-
June 21, 2012
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE In Florence, Byrne celebrated the opening of the exhibition "Marilyn" at the Museo Salvatore Ferragamo in the label's keyhole design, a sleek clutch and satin pumps.
-
June 21, 2012
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles worked a bright Roberto Cavalli blazer, black separates, a neon clutch and transparent sandals at the See What Unfolds live performance.
June 21, 20121 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE Cruz arrived for The Hollywood Reporter's screening of To Rome with Love in an off-the-shoulder Emilio Pucci dress, platinum and gold Chopard jewels, an aubergine VBH clutch and satin Jimmy Choos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant star sparkled brighter than ever in a crystal-embellished design and more than 400 diamonds!
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant star sparkled brighter than ever in a crystal-embellished design and more than 400 diamonds!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM