Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 20, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone vamped it up in Gucci's embroidered black gown and leather pumps at the Paris premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man.
WHY WE LOVE IT Wine-stained lips and unkempt waves added femme fatale drama to the actress's smoldering look.
June 20, 2012
2. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron attended a Coach bash in a nature-inspired Tracy Reese dress and black and silver accessories.
June 20, 2012
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit the Summer Party On The High Line in a polka dot Madewell blazer, sheer blouse, textured shorts, a leather clutch and black slingbacks.
June 20, 2012
4. Elettra WiedemannWHAT SHE WORE Wiedemann styled her reptile print top with belted shorts and ballet flats at Coach's Summer Party On The High Line.
June 20, 2012
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the MoMA PS1 Gala Benefit, Knowles accented her red and black ensemble with silver earrings, a sparkling tote and bow-topped heels.
June 20, 20121 of 5
