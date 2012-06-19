Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE The actress worked baroque Balmain separates and sparkling Christian Louboutin heels for the Sydney premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details, and Kristen Stewart's ornate design had plenty of them, including pearls, rhinestones and embroidery.
-
June 19, 2012
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore hit the Critics' Choice Television Awards in a contoured Jason Wu sheath, diamond studs and patent leather sandals.
-
June 19, 2012
3. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley chose a floral Valentino gown for the Seeking a Friend for the End of the World premiere. A red wreath and nude pumps completed the look.
-
June 19, 2012
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE At the Critics' Choice Television Awards, Goodwin accessorized her beaded Viktor & Rolf design with a patent leather Lauren Merkin clutch and rosette-topped sandals.
-
June 19, 2012
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked the red carpet at the London premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man in a belted Elie Saab jumpsuit and black pumps.
June 19, 2012
