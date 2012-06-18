Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 18, 2012
1. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Shailene Woodley arrived at the Directors Showcase for the UCLA School of Theatre in a mixed print Mary Katrantzou sheath and leather Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's sleek updo and minimalist accessories let her artful dress take the spotlight!
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks glowed in J. Mendel's mosaic jacquard dress, a python Lena Erziak clutch and black sandals at the L.A. premiere of People Like Us.
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone looked pretty in pastels at the Moscow premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man. Her ensemble included a Grecian Jennifer Behr hairpiece, rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs studs, a sky blue Emilio Pucci cocktail dress, matching box clutch and pointy-toe Louboutins.
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung hit an Esquire bash in a cropped knit top, black pencil skirt, leather tote and suede loafers.
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham stepped out in her label's colorblock design, an oversize turquoise clutch and black boots at a Vancouver presentation of her fall collection.
