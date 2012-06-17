Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 17, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone walked the red carpet at the Seoul premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man in a pleated Fendi cocktail dress, diamond Cartier jewels and platform pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought the drama onscreen and off in her graphic, strong-shouldered design.
June 17, 2012
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley arrived for Sao Paulo Fashion Week in a fringed sweater and leather leggings, accented with a chain-strap bag, barely-there sandals and Westward Leaning shades.
June 17, 2012
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes ran errands in a bright print dress, black shades and ankle-strap sandals.
June 17, 2012
4. Britney SpearsWHAT SHE WORE Spears greeted fans at The X Factor auditions in a lacy LWD and peep-toe platforms.
June 17, 2012
5. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo teamed her colorful Carven blouse with a black skirt and strappy sandals at the the Romy Schneider And Patrick Dewaere Awards.
