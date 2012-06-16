Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 16, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr strolled N.Y.C. in a sheer Equipment blouse and skinny trousers accessorized with a black tote and nude heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked cool and casual in her off-duty gear.
June 16, 2012
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For the Plush event, Alba paired a polka dot Tory Burch dress with bright espadrilles.
June 16, 2012
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz was honored at a Max Mara cocktail party in a turquoise sheath, silver bracelet and nude peep-toes.
June 16, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung feted the Scottish Fashion Awards in a floral brocade dress and embroidered button-down from Christopher Kane, accented with suede loafers.
June 16, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE At the Persol Magnificent Obsessions exhibition, Agron stepped out in a head-to-toe black ensemble.
