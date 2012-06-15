Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 15, 2012
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Penelope Cruz chose a nude Michael Kors jersey gown, Chopard jewelry, a satin Roger Vivier clutch and gold heels for her L.A. Film Festival premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT To Rome With Love indeed! The actress looked fittingly goddess-like in a toga-inspired design.
June 15, 2012
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin received the Style Icon Award at the Young Hollywood Awards in a lace Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress, striped Edie Parker minaudiere and pointy-toe pumps.
June 15, 2012
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld hit the Young Hollywood Awards in Prabal Gurung's embroidered silk blouse and trousers, a spiked House of Lavande bangle and a metallic Edie Parker clutch.
June 15, 2012
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone styled her painterly Lanvin print dress with smoky Nikki Baker chandelier earrings, a Dalla Nonna ring and patent leather peep-toes at a Moscow The Amazing Spider-Man press event.
June 15, 2012
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria arrived for the Monte Carlo TV Festival closing ceremony in a dramatic Marchesa origami gown and diamond studs.
