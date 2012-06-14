Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 14, 2012
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana took in the Persol Magnificent Obsessions exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image in bright Louis Vuitton separates, a metallic clutch and the label's cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its baroque embellishment and bold hue, we can't help but envy the actress's green ensemble!
June 14, 2012
2. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE Welch feted the opening of London's Bulgari Hotel in the label's ruby, gold and diamond jewelry, enamel clutch and a romantic Gucci gown.
June 14, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone greeted the press at a Seoul The Amazing Spider-Man event in a striped top, ruffled pencil skirt, Jennifer Meyer jewelry and red Brian Atwood pumps.
June 14, 2012
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE For the opening of the Persol Magnificent Obsessions exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image, King paired her printed Peter Pilotto design with spiked Louboutins.
June 14, 2012
5. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish attended the Persol Magnificent Obsessions exhibition in an embellished LBD, silver cuff and peep-toe pumps.
