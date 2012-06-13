Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 13, 2012
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto arrived at the Louvre for the Salvatore Ferragamo resort show in the label's beaded black dress, diamond earrings, a shimmering box clutch and satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a work of art! The actress chose an ornate design worthy of the event's museum setting.
-
June 13, 2012
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At an L.A. Alliance For Children's Rights event, Gomez styled her pastel Versace cocktail dress with pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 13, 2012
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester sat front row at the Ferragamo resort show in the label's embellished wine-hued design, a pair of matching drop earrings and leather peep-toes.
-
June 13, 2012
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria struck a pose in a printed Versus sheath and hot pink Brian Atwood heels at a Monte Carlo Desperate Housewives press event.
-
June 13, 2012
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone hit the red carpet for the Tokyo premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man in a voluminous burgundy Rochas cocktail dress and sparkling Louboutins.
June 13, 20121 of 5
