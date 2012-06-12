Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 12, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles got into the carnival spirit at Stella McCartney's spring preview in the designer's paisley minidress, silver accessories and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT With her bold print and edgy accessorizing, the stylish star stood out from the crowd!
June 12, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev arrived at a Max Mara cocktail party in a white ensemble that she styled with a turquoise clutch, a David Yurman bracelet and shimmering sandals.
June 12, 2012
3. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE In Germany, Blunt attended a The Five-Year Engagement press event in a red Roksanda Ilincic sheath, diamonds from Ista Jewelry and peep-toe booties.
June 12, 2012
4. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE VanCamp teamed her shirred Monique Lhuillier top and high-waist Rachel Zoe skirt with Melinda Maria earrings and snakeskin pumps at a Monaco event for Revenge.
June 12, 2012
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway feted Stella McCartney's spring presentation in a slim white suit, printed tee, a chain-strap bag and nude heels.
