Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress took the stage at New York's Beacon Theatre in a beaded Marios Schwab cocktail dress, yellow diamond Harry Winston earrings and satin Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain brought the drama to the Tony Awards in a sexy, sheer design.
-
June 11, 2012
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried attended the Tony Awards in an embellished Givenchy cocktail dress that she paired with a red clutch and belt, vintage Fred Leighton jewelry and patent leather sandals.
-
June 11, 2012
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele worked all angles of her silk Emilio Pucci gown at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.
-
June 11, 2012
4. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. Rock of Ages premiere, Hough brightened things up in a citrine Kaufmanfranco column and gold Stephen Webster danglers.
-
June 11, 2012
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez launched her fragrance in seashell print Versace separates, a white Vanessa Bruno blazer and nude pumps.
June 11, 20121 of 5
