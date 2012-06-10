Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2012
1. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Hough hit the Miami Rock of Ages premiere in a leather dress from Milly and neutral peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought down the house in an electric blue number.
-
June 10, 2012
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry left London's Market Cafe in a bow-neck midi dress and black ballet flats.
-
June 10, 2012
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce shopped Paris in a printed Carven blouse, bright Vionnet trousers and pointy-toe Louboutins.
-
June 10, 2012
4. Zoe KravitzWHAT SHE WORE Kravitz worked a chic black and white ensemble at a New York Chanel bash.
-
June 10, 2012
5. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova strode the streets of New York in leather leggings topped with a print blouse and a double-breasted coat. She accessorized with a black tote and Monika Chiang sneakers.
June 10, 2012
