Look of the Day
June 9, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain exited Live! with Kelly in Carven separates, Jack Vartanian studs and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress paired a peek-a-boo lasercut top with feminine satin shorts for the perfect edgy-meets-sweet combo.
June 9, 2012
2. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton presented at the Sundance Institute's annual benefit in a colorful print dress, stacked bangles and embellished peep-toes.
June 9, 2012
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce dined in Paris sporting bright Surface To Air separates. She completed the look with a graphic Alexander McQueen clutch and Prada's rosette heels.
June 9, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived for the Forget Me Not Gala in a teal shift that she accessorized with a velvet blazer, statement jewels and pointy-toe pumps.
June 9, 2012
5. Padma LakshmiWHAT SHE WORE Lakshmi strolled N.Y.C. in a white knit dress, silver cuff, leather bag and sporty Alexander Wang sandals.
