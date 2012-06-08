Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 8, 2012
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston toasted Shirley MacLaine's AFI Life Achievement Award in a high-slit Burberry design, studded clutch and snakeskin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress amped up her classic gown with edgy accessories.
June 8, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain styled her belted black dress with an Aurelie Bidermann statement cuff and ankle-strap heels at the New York premiere of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.
June 8, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the red carpet for the Milan Convivio Charity Exhibition in a long-sleeve maxidress, burgundy belt, suede clutch and patent leather sandals.
June 8, 2012
4. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie was honored at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in an onyx embroidered Calvin Klein Collection LBD, the label's satin wristlet clutch and black pumps.
June 8, 2012
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE At the American Film Institute Gala, Fanning stepped out in a belted Gucci gown that she teamed with gold jewelry and a studded clutch.
June 8, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Aniston
