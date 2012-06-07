Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 7, 2012
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Bell hosted the CMT Music Awards in an embroidered tulle Reem Acra gown, rose gold Graziela drop earrings and a gilded minaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT This golden girl sparkled brighter than the rest in an intricate sequin design.
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins feted Chanel's Little Black Jacket Exhibition in white separates, gold bangles, a metallic clutch and ankle-strap heels.
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood hit the CMT Music Awards in a paillette-covered Randi Rahm minidress accented with diamond Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a black Swarovski clutch and Gio Diev ankle-cuff booties.
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene presented at the CMT Music Awards in a plumed Donna Karan Atelier custom cocktail dress and strappy gold sandals.
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth attended the Whitney Art Party in head-to-toe black including a shirred Theyskens’ Theory LBD and satin sandals.
Kristen Bell
