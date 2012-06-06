Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone stepped out on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno's stage in a leather Monique Lhuillier dress, cap-toe Louboutins and gems from Sydney Evan Jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The red hot star owned the room in an eye-popping monochromatic ensemble.
-
June 6, 2012
2. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough stopped by SiriusXM Studios in a crepe French Connection shift and colorblock Gio Diev pumps.
-
June 6, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the Gordon Parks Centennial Gala, Parker layered an Oscar de la Renta sequin print dress with a velvet blazer and added embellished satin heels.
-
June 6, 2012
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton feted the Queen's Jubilee in a lace Alexander McQueen sheath. Drop earrings, a blush Jane Taylor hat and patent leather L.K. Bennett platforms completed the look.
-
June 6, 2012
5. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker previewed the Sports Champions 2 game at the PlayStation Network Lounge in a blue Isabel Marant design and pointy-toe Stella McCartney pumps.
June 6, 20121 of 5
