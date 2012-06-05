Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 5, 2012
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana chose a peek-a-boo Prabal Gurung design and Cartier diamonds for the CFDA Fashion Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress vamped it up while leaving something to the imagination in her stunning gown.
June 5, 2012
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester arrived for the That's My Boy premiere in a printed Versus minidress that she styled with a rose gold Pomellato bangle, Samira 13 ring, black clutch and sparkling Jimmy Choo heels.
June 5, 2012
3. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE For the CFDA Fashion Awards, Hough took the plunge in a stretch crepe Kaufmanfranco column and teardrop danglers.
June 5, 2012
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At Alice Tully Hall, Knowles walked the CFDA Awards red carpet in an embellished yellow Marni dress, gold jewelry, a woven bag and printed Missoni sandals.
June 5, 2012
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth made an entrance at the CFDA Awards in Altuzarra's draped design and black accessories.
