Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton feted Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in a pleated Alexander McQueen design, matching clutch, floral fascinator and nude pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lady in red! The Duchess of Cambridge looked ready to celebrate in her classic British ensemble.
-
June 4, 2012
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in a black and white ensemble by Martin Grant. She completed the look with a satin Fendi clutch, Tiffany & Co. jewels and ankle-strap Brian Atwood pumps.
-
June 4, 2012
3. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart hit the MTV Movie Awards in a futuristic Guishem minidress, gold Melinda Maria ring and black Louboutins.
-
June 4, 2012
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron worked a scarlet Lanvin peplum dress, Cartier diamonds and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals at the MTV Movie Awards.
-
June 4, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For the Montblanc Concept store opening, Alba went all-white in a silk crepe Nasciso Rodriguez sheath, sleek box clutch and lace-up heels.
June 4, 2012
