Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr made her way through Sydney Airport in a feminine trench, black leather bag and blush pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Even on the go, the supermodel looked ready for the runway in a crisp topper.
June 3, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron attended a Prometheus press event in a knee-length sheath, stacked bangles and patent leather sandals.
June 3, 2012
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria worked a long-sleeve LWD, leather Hermes tote and peep-toe booties while out in London.
June 3, 2012
4. Ivanka TrumpWHAT SHE WORE For a FEED event, Trump styled her printed J. Mendel design with a metallic roll clutch and turquoise heels.
June 3, 2012
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger sat courtside at the French Open in a sporty Marios Schwab dress, straw hat and pink Converse.
June 3, 20121 of 5
