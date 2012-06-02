Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart stopped by MTV's studio in a quilted leather jacket, dark denim, an onyx Melinda Maria necklace and black trainers from Frye.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sneakers aren't just for the playing field! The actress looked cool and casual in her sporty separates.
-
June 2, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron made her way to The Colbert Report in a slim blazer, skinny jeans, a leather tote and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
June 2, 2012
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For a British Heart Foundation fundraiser, Chung paired her motorcycle jacket with a printed miniskirt. She finished the look with an embroidered Charlotte Olympia clutch and patent leather flats.
-
June 2, 2012
4. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu attended the Toast the Power of Creation in the Arts dinner in a white jacket layered over an embellished LBD and accented with peep-toe heels.
-
June 2, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo strolled New York in mixed print separates, a Gerard Darel tote and leopard ballet flats.
June 2, 20121 of 5
Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart stopped by MTV's studio in a quilted leather jacket, dark denim, an onyx Melinda Maria necklace and black trainers from Frye.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sneakers aren't just for the playing field! The actress looked cool and casual in her sporty separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sneakers aren't just for the playing field! The actress looked cool and casual in her sporty separates.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM