Look of the Day
June 1, 2012
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE The actress took the spotlight at the London premiere of Prometheus in a navy Dior Haute Couture tube dress, sapphire and diamond Bulgari jewels and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Now who's the fairest of them all? Charlize Theron stepped away from from her evil queen role in an enchanting cocktail dress.
June 1, 2012
2. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE For the premiere of Greater Glory, Longoria chose a laser cut cocktail dress from Marchesa and patent leather pumps.
June 1, 2012
3. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart greeted fans at Today in a tweed Narciso Rodriguez dress, onyx Melinda Maria ring and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels.
June 1, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault sparkled in an embellished Bottega Veneta sheath and complementary violet accessories at the London Prometheus premiere.
June 1, 2012
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter added bright pink Aldo heels and a colorblock clutch to her printed Sportmax dress at the L.A. Variety Emmy Studio event.
