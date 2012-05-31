Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 31, 2012
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung hit the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in Moschino's black and white shift, an embroidered clutch and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing more adorable than the style star's ruffled dress were her playful accessories.
-
May 31, 2012
2. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin flaunted her baby bump in a peek-a-boo Rachel Comey LBD at the True Blood season five premiere. A white gold Stephen Webster thorn cuff, drop earrings, Jennifer Meyer star studs and knotted peep-toes completed the look.
-
May 31, 2012
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss arrived for the Mango Fashion Awards in a slouchy suit and a sequin blouse from the brand.
-
May 31, 2012
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE At the Women of the Year Awards, Longoria wowed in an orange Victoria Beckham sheath, woven clutch and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
-
May 31, 2012
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter feted the True Blood premiere in am asymmetrical dress, onyx David Yurman drop earrings, a satin clutch and strappy sandals.
May 31, 20121 of 5
Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung hit the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in Moschino's black and white shift, an embroidered clutch and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing more adorable than the style star's ruffled dress were her playful accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing more adorable than the style star's ruffled dress were her playful accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM