Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2012
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts feted the Women of the Year Awards in a lace overlay Versace column and black accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked flawless from every angle in her sexy, backless design.
-
May 30, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman in a black and white ensemble including Stella McCartney's edgy separates and onyx Melinda Maria jewelry.
-
May 30, 2012
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele arrived at the Women of the Year Awards in a blue Zac Posen gown with statement earrings to match.
-
May 30, 2012
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron exited N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center in a knee-length LBD, sleek J/Hadley bangles and strappy Christian Louboutin heels.
-
May 30, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For an event in London's Berkeley Square Gardens, Alba accessorized her romantic black Alexander McQueen gown with the label's clutch and a rose gold Bulgari serpent ring.
May 30, 20121 of 5
