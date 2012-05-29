Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 29, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE For a Monaco charity auction, Jennifer Lawrence styled her high-slit LBD with an enamel clutch and white gold jewelry from Bulgari and suede peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Hunger Games's star showed off her killer figure in an arm-bearing cutout design.
May 29, 2012
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon sparkled in a crystal-studded Atelier Versace gown and Chopard diamonds at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Mud.
May 29, 2012
3. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE For the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, Tautou wowed in an embellished Prada cocktail dress paired with nude pumps.
May 29, 2012
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart brought some heat to the Cannes premiere of Cosmopolis in Reem Acra's racerback lace gown and a Cartier bracelet.
May 29, 2012
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger arrived for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in an elaborate Dior Haute Couture gown, statement earrings and a diamond bracelet.
