Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo helped open Faberge's New York flagship store in the label's 35.06-carat diamond necklace. A relaxed blouse, black and white separates and satin Manolo Blahnik heels completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bright stripes and vibrant heels added fun pops of color to the star's chic ensemble.
-
May 28, 2012
2. Doutzen KroesWHAT SHE WORE Kroes made an impact in a white Versace column at amfAR's Cinema Against Aids Gala.
-
May 28, 2012
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst landed in Nice sporting a Louis Vuitton button-down and epi leather bag that she styled with black shades, skinny jeans and flat sandals.
-
May 28, 2012
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts attended London's Pop Art Ball in a neutral ensemble from Stella McCartney.
-
May 28, 2012
5. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman exited a Cannes eatery in a lace dress and mesh peep-toes from L'Wren Scott.
May 28, 2012
