Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 27, 2012
1. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE In Cap D'Antibes, Milla Jovovich stepped out in a sculpted Versace column, Swarovski's crystal ring and animal print clutch and silver sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress showed her metal in a dramatic silver and gold design.
May 27, 2012
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival after-party for The Paperboy in a single-shoulder gown by Lanvin, diamond danglers and sparkling Casadei sandals.
May 27, 2012
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE At a Coach benefit, Brewster supported the Children's Defense Fund in a white Vanessa Bruno ensemble that she paired with silver accessories.
May 27, 2012
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian arrived for the amfAR gala in a belted yellow gown. She finished the look with diamond jewelry and patent leather pumps.
May 27, 2012
5. Kate UptonWHAT SHE WORE The Sports Illustrated model worked her curves in a black and navy Louis Vuitton gown and diamond jewels at the at amfAR's Cinema Against Aids Gala.
May 27, 20121 of 5
