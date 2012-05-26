Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 26, 2012
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum turned heads in an embellished gown and silver sandals at amfAR's Cinema Against Aids Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sheer perfection! The model looked ethereal in her layered, airy design.
May 26, 2012
2. Bella HeathcoteWHAT SHE WORE Heathcote suited up for Vanity Fair and Gucci's Cannes bash in a metallic-accented ensemble.
May 26, 2012
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz stopped by Calvin Klein's Seoul exhibition in the label's bright cocktail dress and nude heels.
May 26, 2012
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger stepped out in Cannes in a print dress teamed with a yellow Bulgari bag and crisscross Christian Louboutin pumps.
May 26, 2012
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly arrived for 3.1 Phillip Lim's bash in a bright shift, gold jewels and patent leather pumps.
