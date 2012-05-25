Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 25, 2012
1. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE In Cap D'Antibes, Nina Dobrev showed some skin in an off-the-shoulder Elie Saab gown, Bulgari drop earrings and silver accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress flaunted her flawless tan in a shimmering, high-slit design.
May 25, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger worked a fresh-off-the-runway Chanel LWD with statement earrings, an elongated clutch and embellished Christian Louboutin pumps at amfAR's Cinema Against Aids Gala.
May 25, 2012
3. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo feted amfAR's Cinema Against Aids Gala in a printed Giambattista Valli gown and red box clutch.
May 25, 2012
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth took in Calvin Klein's Seoul exhibition in the label's leather dress, chainstrap bag and a pair of pointy-toe heels.
May 25, 2012
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst stepped out for the amfAR gala in Louis Vuitton's silk gown and mother of pearl-inlay clutch.
