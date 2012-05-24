Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 24, 2012
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood sparkled at the American Idol finale in a navy minidress, elongated clutch, Royal Asscher jewels and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Seven seasons after she took the title, the singer shined brighter than ever in her standout ensemble.
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst walked the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of On The Road in a bright belted Dior gown, Louis Vuitton's embellished minaudiere and gold jewelry.
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman supported the Children's Defense Fund at a Coach event in a leather Mandy Coon dress and floral peep-toes.
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart arrived at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of On The Road in an embellished Balenciaga column, white gold Cartier bracelet and black sandals.
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger stepped out for the Nights In Monaco gala in a plumed Prabal Gurung cocktail dress that she accented with diamond studs and gold Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
