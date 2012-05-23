Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 23, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE At a Cannes Film Festival press event for On The Road, Kristen Stewart worked printed Balenciaga pants, a slim Rebecca Minkoff blazer, cotton Juicy Couture tank, white gold Cartier bracelet and leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't need to wear a dress to impress! The actress looked chic in causal separates.
May 23, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger wowed in a lace and chiffon Nina Ricci gown and diamonds at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Killing Them Softly.
May 23, 2012
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles attended Cartier's garden party at MoMa in floral separates, the jeweler's gold jewelry, a metallic minaudiere and nude Casadei pumps.
May 23, 2012
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst greeted fans at a Cannes press event for On The Road in a textured Dolce & Gabbana LWD, Van Cleef & Arpels watch and platform heels from Charlotte Olympia.
May 23, 2012
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of What to Expect When You're Expecting, Diaz paired her strapless Stella McCartney jumpsuit with the designer's faux leather clutch, satin sandals and striped chalcedony Kimberly McDonald earrings.
