Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 22, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE The Glee actress visited the Late Show with David Letterman in a cutout Amen sheath, stacked bangles and peep-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Lea Michele gave new meaning to the phrase "white hot" in a skin-baring LWD.
-
May 22, 2012
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE For the FiFi Awards, Richie paired her organdie Emilio Pucci design with Meus Designs teardrop danglers, an edgy cocktail ring, House of Harlow clutch and black pumps.
-
May 22, 2012
3. Erin WassonWHAT SHE WORE In Cannes, Wasson hit the Chopard Mystery Party decked in a diamond bib necklace and a sequin Oscar de la Renta column.
-
May 22, 2012
4. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan arrived at Lincoln Center for the FiFi Awards in a vintage Halston navy gown that she paired with gold accessories.
-
May 22, 2012
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts arrived at France's Martinez Hotel in a flapper-inspired Roberto Cavalli ensemble, diamond jewels, a glitter minaudiere and platform sandals.
May 22, 20121 of 5
