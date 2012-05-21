Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 21, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift hit the Billboard Music Awards in a lace Elie Saab column and Neil Lane jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Peek-a-boo insets heated up the singer's sizzling scarlet dress.
May 21, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain accessorized her sparkling Gucci gown with pear shape Chopard danglers at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Lawless.
May 21, 2012
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Madagascar 3, Watts wowed in a plumed Marchesa mermaid gown, more than 50 carats worth of Chopard diamonds and a sparkling clutch.
May 21, 2012
4. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood arrived for the Billboard Music Awards in an Oscar de la Renta ensemble including the designer's tulle gown, embellished minaudiere and paillette peep-toes.
May 21, 2012
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger walked the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of Amour in a rose gold Vivienne Westwood draped gown, matching clutch and diamond drop earrings.
May 21, 2012
