Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain swept into the Madagascar 3 premiere sporting an embellished Armani gown and rose gold Chopard floral earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought Old Hollywood glam to Cannes with side-swept curls and scarlet lips.
-
May 20, 2012
2. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria attended the L'Oreal Cannes Film Festival dinner in a cutout Emilio Pucci silk dress, drop earrings, a metallic minaudiere and sky-high pumps.
-
May 20, 2012
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto dared to bare in head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo at a press event for Desert Dancer in Cannes.
-
May 20, 2012
4. Lana Del ReyWHAT SHE WORE Del Rey made an entrance at the Cannes Moonrise Kingdom premiere in a black chiffon gown from Alberta Ferretti, Chopard jewelry and a silver Ferragamo box clutch.
-
May 20, 2012
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger appeared on the Le Grand Journal show in a Balmain ensemble including a printed blouse, belted skirt and leather ankle boots.
May 20, 20121 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain swept into the Madagascar 3 premiere sporting an embellished Armani gown and rose gold Chopard floral earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought Old Hollywood glam to Cannes with side-swept curls and scarlet lips.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought Old Hollywood glam to Cannes with side-swept curls and scarlet lips.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM