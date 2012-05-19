Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 19, 2012
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard feted the Trophée Chopard award in the jeweler's skull necklace, white gold cocktail ring, a peplum LBD and metallic peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress showcased her elaborate diamond and onyx accessories with a complementary black and gold dress.
May 19, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the Cannes Calvin Klein event, Chastain accessorized the label's sherbet sheath with a metallic box clutch and leather Elie Saab heels.
May 19, 2012
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson dined at a CW upfront after-party in a printed shift and suede Louboutins.
May 19, 2012
4. Paz VegaWHAT SHE WORE Vega put her best foot forward in embellished Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, a tea-length Armani dress and tourmaline Chopard earrings at the jeweler's Cannes fete.
May 19, 2012
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart attended a Berlin Snow White and the Huntsman press event in a printed 10 Crosby by Derek Lam sheath and patent leather Louboutins.
May 19, 2012
