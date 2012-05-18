Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2012
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts feted Women in Film at Calvin Klein's Cannes bash in the label's contoured column and a satin chainstrap bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much sexier than the actress's slinky, nude design!
May 18, 2012
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of De Rouille et D'os in a black and navy Dior Haute Couture design and 100 carats of Chopard diamonds.
May 18, 2012
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto lit up the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of De Rouille et D'os in a neon Atelier Versace number and Ferragamo's sparkling minaudiere and satin pumps.
May 18, 2012
4. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE At the CW upfronts, Dobrev worked her curves in a knee-length Dolce & Gabbana sheath. A metallic clutch and satin Jimmy Choo sandals finished the ensemble.
May 18, 2012
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger was honored at the IFP and Calvin Klein Cannes Film Festival event in a coral Calvin Klein Collection dress, sleek box clutch, diamond Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and minimalist sandals.
