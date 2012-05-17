WHAT SHE WORE For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Moonrise Kingdom, Freida Pinto paired her sequin Michael Angel column with Chopard emerald earrings, the label's tourmaline cocktail ring and a lizard minaudiere from Louis Vuitton.



WHY WE LOVE IT From her bright drop earrings to her embroidered clutch, the actress showed attention to detail in a colorful, embellished ensemble.