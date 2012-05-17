Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2012
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Moonrise Kingdom, Freida Pinto paired her sequin Michael Angel column with Chopard emerald earrings, the label's tourmaline cocktail ring and a lizard minaudiere from Louis Vuitton.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her bright drop earrings to her embroidered clutch, the actress showed attention to detail in a colorful, embellished ensemble.
-
May 17, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger walked the red carpet at the Cannes opening ceremony in an aqua Giambattista Valli Haute Couture silk gown and diamond jewelry, including an Art Deco Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.
-
May 17, 2012
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard arrived for a Cannes Film Festival Rust & Bone press event in a belted Christian Dior cocktail dress and pastel pumps.
-
May 17, 2012
4. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo made an entrance at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony in a bright red Louis Vuitton design and Chopard jewels.
-
May 17, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Moonrise Kingdom, Chastain took the plunge in a silk faille Alexander McQueen gown and a 19-carat diamond cuff and white gold earrings from the Louis Vuitton high jewelry collection.
May 17, 20121 of 5
Freida Pinto
