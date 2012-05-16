Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger kicked off the Cannes Film Festival in a lace-up Versus design and mesh Jimmy Choo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The jury member gave us a taste of things to come in a sexy burgundy minidress.
-
May 16, 2012
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE At the Marie Curie Cancer Care event, Moss layered a fur topper over a black column and accessorized with patent leather sandals, a gold cuff and a tasseled clutch.
-
May 16, 2012
3. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE VanCamp feted the ABC upfronts with Entertainment Weekly in a lace applique cocktail dress from Dior, J/Hadley diamond earrings, a cocktail ring and satin Brian Atwood heels.
-
May 16, 2012
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin attended Entertainment Weekly's upfront bash in a leather Jonathan Saunders minidress, sleek red clutch and zipper-embellished Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
May 16, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain arrived in Cannes sporting a striped top, knee-length pencil skirt, gold watch and peep-toe platforms.
May 16, 20121 of 5
