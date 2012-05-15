Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 15, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele hit the Fox upfronts in a blush Emilio Pucci sheath, gold jewelry and suede Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sexy and sweet! The actress created an alluring illusion with her peek-a-boo lace cocktail dress.
May 15, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron smoldered at the London premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman in a sheer Dior Haute Couture gown, a satin clutch and emerald Solange Azagury-Partridge jewelry.
May 15, 2012
3. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE For the NBC upfronts, McPhee paired a floral Dolce & Gabbana sheath with gold sandals and a moonstone and pink sapphire ring from DeVille Fine Jewelry.
May 15, 2012
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart made the scene at the London premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman in Marchesa's embroidered illusion gown, stacked Kara Ackerman Designs rings and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
May 15, 2012
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of What To Expect When You're Expecting, Lopez took the plunge in a pastel Maria Lucia Hohan dress and added sparkling accessories, including gems from Jacqueline Nerguizian Fine Jewelry and a pink Swarovski clutch.
