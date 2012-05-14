Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 14, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge brightened up the BOA Olympic Concert in a teal Jenny Packham gown and satin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT A complementary hue and an off-the-face updo made Catherine Middleton's eyes sparkle.
May 14, 2012
2. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore arrived for a Tron: Uprising press event in a woven Barbara Bui jacket, statement necklace, belted denim and white Casadei pumps.
May 14, 2012
3. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere stepped out for the WildAid Charity Gala in a matte jersey Naeem Khan column and an inlaid minaudiere.
May 14, 2012
4. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter shimmered in a sequin Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress that she paired with a blue Judith Leiber box clutch, strappy H&M sandals and bright Swatch at the watch brand's L.A. event.
May 14, 2012
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria shopped L.A. in a white button-down and neon orange AG jeans, accented with gold aviators, an Hermes leather tote and crisscross sandals.
