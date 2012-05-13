Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2012
1. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE At a SAG press conference, Minka Kelly dazzled in an embroidered Temperley London cocktail dress, diamond H.Stern ring, Lana Jewelry hoops and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT You can never have enough sparkle! The actress shimmered head-to-toe in a rich, gold-flecked ensemble.
May 13, 2012
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez launched her latest scent in neutral separates, diamond Cora earrings, Kay Jewelers Open Hearts by Jane Seymour rings and bowed heels.
May 13, 2012
3. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker wowed at the L.A. Battleship premiere in an ethereal Dior gown, rose gold Pomellato earrings and leather sandals.
May 13, 2012
4. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE Welch hit the Late Show with David Letterman stage in a printed Etro jacket. A white tie-neck blouse, skinny jeans and colorblock sandals completed the look.
May 13, 2012
5. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Dictator in a lace Dolce & Gabbana minidress that she paired with hot pink jewels and matching pumps.
