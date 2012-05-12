Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 12, 2012
1. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Nina Dobrev appeared on Extra in a belted Lisa Ho dress and satin Rene Caovilla peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Vampire Diaries star added sparkle to her pretty print with crystal-studded pumps.
May 12, 2012
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker worked a white hot Calvin Klein Collection jersey column and gold cuffs for the What to Expect When You’re Expecting premiere.
May 12, 2012
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes exited NBC Studios in a floral Jonathan Saunders dress that she paired with printed Thierry Lasry shades, a white Prada crossbody and patent leather pumps.
May 12, 2012
4. Bella HeathcoteWHAT SHE WORE The Dark Shadows actress hit the film's L.A. premiere in a belted Chanel cocktail dress, drop earrings and lace-up heels.
May 12, 2012
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz attended the Dark Shadows after-party in Proenza Schouler's orange crepe dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
