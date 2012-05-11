Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2012
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Natalie Portman feted the New York City Ballet Spring gala in head-to-toe Christian Dior, including a navy halter gown, satin clutch and diamond jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of Dior represented the label flawlessly in an elegant, feminine ensemble.
May 11, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev brightened up her Got Milk? campaign launch with a hot pink Gabriela Cadena dress, diamond Anita Ko earrings and cutout Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 11, 2012
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Battleship, Rihanna paired her plunging Adam Selman dress with diamond and gold Neil Lane jewelry and white Manolo Blahnik sandals.
May 11, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba attended the Outstanding Mother Awards in a silk Narciso Rodriguez print dress, looped Joan Hornig earrings, a Meus Designs blackened silver ring and satin pumps.
May 11, 2012
5. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad helped open David Yurman's Beverly Hills boutique in a Topshop tank and Paper Crown skirt, accented with a vintage clutch and a bracelet courtesy of her host.
May 11, 2012
