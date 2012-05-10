Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 10, 2012
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE The actress dined at the Spirit of Achievement luncheon in a colorblock sheath, pave jewels and leather Casadei stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sofia Vergara looked red hot in a cool blue hue.
May 10, 2012
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana attended an N.Y.C. bash in a floral-embellished Elie Saab Couture dress, Irit Design sterling silver jewelry, a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and metallic Brian Atwood pumps.
May 10, 2012
3. Michelle PfeifferWHAT SHE WORE Pfeiffer teamed a strapless Lanvin design with recycled gold Cathy Waterman earrings and black peep-toes at the London premiere of Dark Shadows.
May 10, 2012
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria arrived for The Late Show with David Letterman in a body conscious Victoria Beckham LBD, wide cuff and satin Brian Atwood sandals.
May 10, 2012
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE In London, Moretz walked the Dark Shadows purple carpet in a belted McQ cocktail dress and aubergine heels.
May 10, 2012
